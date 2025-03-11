Bioventus: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Bioventus Inc. (BVS) on Tuesday reported a loss of $156,000 in its…

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Bioventus Inc. (BVS) on Tuesday reported a loss of $156,000 in its fourth quarter.

The Durham, North Carolina-based company said it had a loss of less than 1 cent on a per-share basis. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 15 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $153.6 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported that its loss narrowed to $33.5 million, or 52 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $573.3 million.

Bioventus expects full-year earnings in the range of 64 cents to 68 cents per share, with revenue in the range of $560 million to $570 million.

