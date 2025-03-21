Big Rock: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Big Rock Brewery Inc. (BRBMF) on Friday reported a loss of $6.9…

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Big Rock Brewery Inc. (BRBMF) on Friday reported a loss of $6.9 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Calgary, Alberta-based company said it had a loss of $1.01.

The craft beer maker posted revenue of $6.9 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported that its loss widened to $9.8 million, or $1.40 per share. Revenue was reported as $31.7 million.

