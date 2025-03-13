BGSF: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

PLANO, Texas (AP) — PLANO, Texas (AP) — BGSF, Inc. (BGSF) on Wednesday reported a fourth-quarter loss of $981,000, after…

PLANO, Texas (AP) — PLANO, Texas (AP) — BGSF, Inc. (BGSF) on Wednesday reported a fourth-quarter loss of $981,000, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

The Plano, Texas-based company said it had a loss of 10 cents per share.

The staffing company posted revenue of $64.4 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported that its loss narrowed to $3.3 million, or 31 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $272.5 million.

The company’s shares closed at $3.88. A year ago, they were trading at $9.81.

