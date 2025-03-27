Best Credit Cards for Gamers

Saving the (digital) world is a tough job, but someone has to do it. And with games easily costing $70…

Saving the (digital) world is a tough job, but someone has to do it. And with games easily costing $70 a pop, what’s a gamer to do?

If you’re in the market for a new credit card and just happen to have a gaming addiction (like me, who spent over $1,000 at Emerald City Comic Con), here are some options to consider before your next boss battle.

What to Look for in a Card for Gamers

Depending on how you want to use your card, here’s what to consider when comparing your options:

— Rewards categories. Where do you shop the most when it comes to games? Do you go in person to stores like Best Buy? What about Amazon? Or do you just purchase everything from your console? Figuring out where you spend the most allows you to find a credit card that can cater to those specific habits.

— Sign-up bonus. This is something to look out for if you’re looking to buy a new system or have a list of games you want to buy. That way, you can meet the spending requirement and get rewarded for it.

— Purchase protection. Not every issuer offers purchase protection. And even then, if one does, sometimes it’s not on all of their cards. So be sure to double-check for this benefit. The limits can range anywhere from $500 to $10,000 per item/claim.

Best for Simplicity: Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card

The Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card is a flat-rate cash back card. So you don’t have to worry about point conversions, rotating categories or spending caps.

It earns 2% cash back on every purchase and offers a $200 introductory offer after you spend $500 in the first three months from account opening. It has no annual fee, and your rewards don’t expire. See Rates & Fees

Plus, the Active Cash offers a 0% introductory annual percentage rate on purchases and balance transfers for 12 months from account opening. After that, there will be a 19.24%, 24.24%, or 29.24% variable APR. So if you use the card to buy a new system, you can earn 2% back on that purchase, knock your sign-up bonus out of the park and obtain interest-free financing all at the same time.

Best for PlayStation: PlayStation® Visa® Credit Card

If you’re a PlayStation loyalist, this might be your best option since it offers console-specific rewards. It earns:

— 5 points per dollar on purchases made directly at PlayStation and Sony Store

— 3 points per dollar on monthly internet, cable and streaming subscriptions

— 2 points per dollar on restaurants, including takeout and delivery

— 1 point per dollar on everything else

Your points can be redeemed for gift cards, PlayStation Store codes or even select video games and collectibles. There’s no annual fee, and it comes with a sign-up bonus of a $100 statement credit after you spend $500 within 60 days from account opening.

It’s worth noting, though, that the interest rate is a little high, with a variable APR of 18.24% to 32.24%. (The average credit card APR was 21.47% as of November 2024, according to Federal Reserve data.)

Best for Xbox: Xbox Mastercard

If the PlayStation is your mortal enemy, the Xbox Mastercard is a good option. It earns:

— 5 points per dollar on eligible purchases made at the digital Microsoft Store

— 3 points per dollar on eligible streaming services like Netflix, Disney+ and Spotify

— 3 points per dollar on eligible dining delivery services like Grubhub and DoorDash

— 1 point per dollar on everything else

You can redeem points for games, add-ons, hardware and more. Just know those five points per dollar you can earn are only for digital purchases. You won’t earn points if you buy something at a physical Microsoft store.

The card has no annual fee and as part of your introductory bonus, you can earn 6,000 points (a $60 value) after your first purchase within 180 days from account opening, along with a three-month subscription to Game Pass Ultimate. Unfortunately, this benefit is only for new Game Pass subscriptions, so if you already paid for one, you can gift it to a friend or family member.

Other Top Contenders

If the cards above aren’t your style, there are still quite a few to choose from. Many credit cards offer rewards for online purchases or at specific retailers like Amazon and Best Buy.

If you’re not loyal to a console and don’t mind a little math, here are some other credit cards that could help you save the (digital) world:

— U.S. Bank Shopper Cash Rewards® Visa Signature® Card. The card offers 6% cash back on your first $1,500 in combined eligible purchases each quarter with two retailers of your choosing. Major retailers include Amazon.com, Best Buy, Walmart and Target.

— Prime Visa. As an Amazon Prime member, you’ll earn 5% cash back on Amazon.com. Plus, with your membership, you can access select free video games and a free monthly subscription to Twitch. See Rates & Fees

— U.S. Bank Cash+® Visa Signature® Card. This card offers 5% cash back on your first $2,000 in combined eligible purchases each quarter on two categories of your choosing. And categories include electronic stores, TV, internet and streaming, fast food and more. See Rates & Fees

— Bank of America® Customized Cash Rewards credit card. You can earn 3% cash back in the category of your choice. In this case, it would be online shopping. Merchants include Amazon and Walmart.

Now go forth and smite your enemies!

