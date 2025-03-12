Berry Petroleum: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — Berry Petroleum Corp. (BRY) on Wednesday reported a fourth-quarter loss of $1.8 million, after…

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — Berry Petroleum Corp. (BRY) on Wednesday reported a fourth-quarter loss of $1.8 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Dallas-based company said it had a loss of 2 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 21 cents per share.

The independent upstream energy company posted revenue of $187.8 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $167.1 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $19.3 million, or 25 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $717.9 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BRY at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BRY

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.