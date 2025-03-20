Beasley: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

NAPLES, Fla. (AP) — NAPLES, Fla. (AP) — Beasley Broadcast Group Inc. (BBGI) on Thursday reported a fourth-quarter loss of…

NAPLES, Fla. (AP) — NAPLES, Fla. (AP) — Beasley Broadcast Group Inc. (BBGI) on Thursday reported a fourth-quarter loss of $2.1 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Naples, Florida-based company said it had a loss of $1.17. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $1.52 per share.

The radio broadcaster posted revenue of $67.3 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported that its loss narrowed to $5.9 million, or $3.73 per share. Revenue was reported as $240.3 million.

Beasley shares have fallen 37% since the beginning of the year. The stock has declined 62% in the last 12 months.

