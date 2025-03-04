Baytex: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Baytex Energy Corp. (BTE) on Tuesday reported a loss of $27.5 million…

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Baytex Energy Corp. (BTE) on Tuesday reported a loss of $27.5 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Calgary, Alberta-based company said it had a loss of 4 cents.

The oil and natural gas company posted revenue of $726.9 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported net income of $172.7 million, or 21 cents per share, swinging to a profit in the period. Revenue was reported as $3.07 billion.

In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, the company’s shares hit $2.07. A year ago, they were trading at $3.11.

