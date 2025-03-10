Barnes & Noble Education: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

BASKING RIDGE, N.J. (AP) — BASKING RIDGE, N.J. (AP) — Barnes & Noble Education Inc. (BNED) on Monday reported fiscal…

BASKING RIDGE, N.J. (AP) — BASKING RIDGE, N.J. (AP) — Barnes & Noble Education Inc. (BNED) on Monday reported fiscal third-quarter net income of $7.1 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

The Basking Ridge, New Jersey-based company said it had profit of 23 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 12 cents per share.

The operator of book stores on college campuses posted revenue of $466.3 million in the period.

Barnes & Noble Education shares have dropped 14% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $8.62, a drop of 91% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BNED at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BNED

