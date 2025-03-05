Banco BBVA: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (BBAR) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter earnings…

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (BBAR) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $61.2 million.

The bank, based in Buenos Aires, Argentina, said it had earnings of 30 cents per share.

The financial holding company posted revenue of $998.7 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $618.2 million, which did not meet Street forecasts.

For the year, the company reported profit of $336.7 million, or $1.65 per share. Revenue was reported as $3.25 billion.

Banco BBVA shares have fallen slightly since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $19.02, nearly tripling in the last 12 months.

