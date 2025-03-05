Aware: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

BURLINGTON, Mass. (AP) — BURLINGTON, Mass. (AP) — Aware Inc. (AWRE) on Wednesday reported a loss of $1.2 million in…

BURLINGTON, Mass. (AP) — BURLINGTON, Mass. (AP) — Aware Inc. (AWRE) on Wednesday reported a loss of $1.2 million in its fourth quarter.

The Burlington, Massachusetts-based company said it had a loss of 6 cents per share.

The biometrics software provider posted revenue of $4.8 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported that its loss narrowed to $4.4 million, or 21 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $17.4 million.

In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, the company’s shares hit $1.53. A year ago, they were trading at $1.95.

