Aveanna: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

ATLANTA (AP) — ATLANTA (AP) — Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (AVAH) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter net income of $29.2 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Atlanta-based company said it had net income of 14 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 5 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was breakeven on a per-share basis.

The home health care services provider posted revenue of $519.9 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $498.9 million.

For the year, the company reported that its loss narrowed to $10.9 million, or 6 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $2.02 billion.

Aveanna expects full-year revenue in the range of $2.1 billion to $2.12 billion.

The company’s shares closed at $3.75. A year ago, they were trading at $2.51.

