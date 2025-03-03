Avadel: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

DUBLIN (AP) — DUBLIN (AP) — Avadel Pharmaceuticals PLC (AVDL) on Monday reported a loss of $5 million in its…

DUBLIN (AP) — DUBLIN (AP) — Avadel Pharmaceuticals PLC (AVDL) on Monday reported a loss of $5 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Dublin-based company said it had a loss of 5 cents.

The results met Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for a loss of 5 cents per share.

The specialty pharmaceutical company posted revenue of $50.4 million in the period, beating Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $50.1 million.

For the year, the company reported that its loss narrowed to $48.8 million, or 51 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $169.1 million.

Avadel shares have dropped 25% since the beginning of the year. The stock has decreased 42% in the last 12 months.

