AutoZone: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — AutoZone Inc. (AZO) on Tuesday reported fiscal second-quarter earnings of $487.9 million.

The Memphis, Tennessee-based company said it had profit of $28.29 per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 12 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $29.16 per share.

The auto parts retailer posted revenue of $3.95 billion in the period, also falling short of Street forecasts. Ten analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.99 billion.

AutoZone shares have climbed almost 9% since the beginning of the year, while the S&P’s 500 index has climbed 23%. The stock has risen 15% in the last 12 months.

