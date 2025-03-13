Aurora Mobile: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

SHENZHEN, China (AP) — SHENZHEN, China (AP) — Aurora Mobile Ltd. (JG) on Thursday reported a loss of $147,000 in…

SHENZHEN, China (AP) — SHENZHEN, China (AP) — Aurora Mobile Ltd. (JG) on Thursday reported a loss of $147,000 in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Shenzhen, China-based company said it had a loss of 2 cents. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense, were less than 1 cent on a per-share basis.

The provider of mobile data services posted revenue of $12.8 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $965,000, or 16 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $43.3 million.

