AudioEye: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — AudioEye, Inc. (AEYE) on Wednesday reported a loss of $1.5 million in its fourth quarter.

The Tucson, Arizona-based company said it had a loss of 12 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and stock option expense, came to 18 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $9.7 million in the period, meeting Street forecasts.

For the year, the company reported that its loss narrowed to $4.3 million, or 36 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $35.2 million.

AudioEye expects full-year revenue in the range of $41 million to $42 million.

AudioEye shares have declined 17% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $12.70, a rise of 48% in the last 12 months.

