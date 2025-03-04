ATN International: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

BEVERLY, Mass. (AP) — BEVERLY, Mass. (AP) — ATN International, Inc. (ATNI) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $3.6…

BEVERLY, Mass. (AP) — BEVERLY, Mass. (AP) — ATN International, Inc. (ATNI) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $3.6 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

The Beverly, Massachusetts-based company said it had profit of 14 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 28 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 24 cents per share.

The provider of telecommunications services posted revenue of $180.5 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $179.1 million.

For the year, the company reported that its loss widened to $26.4 million, or $2.10 per share. Revenue was reported as $729.1 million.

ATN International shares have increased 1% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $16.98, a drop of 49% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ATNI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ATNI

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.