Atlantic American: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

ATLANTA (AP) — ATLANTA (AP) — Atlantic American Corp. (AAME) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $412,000, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Atlanta-based company said it had net income of 2 cents. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to 4 cents per share.

The insurance company posted revenue of $49 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported that its loss widened to $4.3 million, or 23 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $188.2 million.

The company’s shares closed at $1.43. A year ago, they were trading at $2.80.

