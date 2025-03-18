Aterian: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

SUMMIT, N.J. (AP) — SUMMIT, N.J. (AP) — Aterian, Inc. (ATER) on Tuesday reported a loss of $1.3 million in…

SUMMIT, N.J. (AP) — SUMMIT, N.J. (AP) — Aterian, Inc. (ATER) on Tuesday reported a loss of $1.3 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Summit, New Jersey-based company said it had a loss of 18 cents.

The company posted revenue of $24.6 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported that its loss narrowed to $11.9 million, or $1.68 per share. Revenue was reported as $99 million.

Aterian expects full-year revenue in the range of $104 million to $105 million.

In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, the company’s shares hit $2.11. A year ago, they were trading at $4.47.

