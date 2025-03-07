Atara Biotherapeutics: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. (AP) — THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. (AP) — Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. (ATRA) on Friday reported a loss of…

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. (AP) — THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. (AP) — Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. (ATRA) on Friday reported a loss of $12.7 million in its fourth quarter.

The Thousand Oaks, California-based company said it had a loss of $1.19 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of $3.82 per share.

The drug developer posted revenue of $32.8 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported that its loss narrowed to $85.4 million, or $11.41 per share. Revenue was reported as $128.9 million.

Atara Biotherapeutics shares have dropped 48% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Friday, shares hit $6.88, a drop of 60% in the last 12 months.

