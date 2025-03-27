Aspira: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (AWH) on Thursday reported a loss of $1.4…

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (AWH) on Thursday reported a loss of $1.4 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Austin, Texas-based company said it had a loss of 8 cents.

The diagnostic and bio-analytical company posted revenue of $2.3 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported that its loss narrowed to $13.1 million, or 93 cents per share. Revenue was nearly unchanged at $9.2 million.

In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, the company’s shares hit 11 cents. A year ago, they were trading at $3.43.

