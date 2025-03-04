Ascent Industries: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

SCHAUMBURG, Ill. (AP) — SCHAUMBURG, Ill. (AP) — Ascent Industries Co. (ACNT) on Tuesday reported a fourth-quarter loss of $1…

SCHAUMBURG, Ill. (AP) — SCHAUMBURG, Ill. (AP) — Ascent Industries Co. (ACNT) on Tuesday reported a fourth-quarter loss of $1 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

The Schaumburg, Illinois-based company said it had a loss of 10 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted to account for discontinued operations, came to 1 cent per share.

The maker of stainless steel pipe, storage tanks and specialty chemicals posted revenue of $40.7 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported that its loss narrowed to $13.6 million, or $1.34 per share. Revenue was reported as $177.9 million.

Ascent Industries shares have dropped 1% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $11.05, an increase of nearly 3% in the last 12 months.

