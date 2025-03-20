ARL: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — American Realty Investors Inc. (ARL) on Thursday reported a loss of $161,000 in its…

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — American Realty Investors Inc. (ARL) on Thursday reported a loss of $161,000 in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Dallas-based company said it had a loss of 1 cent.

The real estate investment company posted revenue of $12 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $14.7 million, or 91 cents per share, swinging to a loss in the period. Revenue was reported as $47.3 million.

ARL shares have fallen roughly 9% since the beginning of the year. The stock has declined 24% in the last 12 months.

