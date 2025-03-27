Argan: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

ROCKVILLE, Md. (AP) — ROCKVILLE, Md. (AP) — Argan Inc. (AGX) on Thursday reported fiscal fourth-quarter profit of $31.4 million.…

ROCKVILLE, Md. (AP) — ROCKVILLE, Md. (AP) — Argan Inc. (AGX) on Thursday reported fiscal fourth-quarter profit of $31.4 million.

The Rockville, Maryland-based company said it had net income of $2.22 per share.

The builder of energy plants posted revenue of $232.5 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $85.5 million, or $6.15 per share. Revenue was reported as $874.2 million.

Argan shares have decreased 16% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $115.23, more than doubling in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on AGX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/AGX

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.