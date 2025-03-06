Arcturus Therapeutics: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

SAN DIEGO (AP) — SAN DIEGO (AP) — Arcturus Therapeutics (ARCT) on Thursday reported a loss of $30 million in…

SAN DIEGO (AP) — SAN DIEGO (AP) — Arcturus Therapeutics (ARCT) on Thursday reported a loss of $30 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the San Diego-based company said it had a loss of $1.11.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 34 cents per share.

The pharmaceutical company posted revenue of $22.8 million in the period, which also fell short of Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $57.8 million.

For the year, the company reported that its loss widened to $80.9 million, or $3 per share. Revenue was reported as $152.3 million.

Arcturus Therapeutics shares have fallen roughly 6% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $15.97, a decrease of 58% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ARCT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ARCT

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.