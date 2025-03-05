Aquestive Therapeutics: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

WARREN, N.J. (AP) — WARREN, N.J. (AP) — Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. (AQST) on Wednesday reported a loss of $17.1 million…

WARREN, N.J. (AP) — WARREN, N.J. (AP) — Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. (AQST) on Wednesday reported a loss of $17.1 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Warren, New Jersey-based company said it had a loss of 19 cents.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 14 cents per share.

The specialty pharmaceutical company posted revenue of $11.9 million in the period, which also fell short of Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $13.5 million.

For the year, the company reported that its loss widened to $44.1 million, or 51 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $57.6 million.

Aquestive Therapeutics expects full-year revenue in the range of $47 million to $56 million.

In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, the company’s shares hit $2.81. A year ago, they were trading at $4.19.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on AQST at https://www.zacks.com/ap/AQST

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.