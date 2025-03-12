Anika: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

BEDFORD, Mass. (AP) — BEDFORD, Mass. (AP) — Anika Therapeutics Inc. (ANIK) on Wednesday reported a loss of $21.9 million…

BEDFORD, Mass. (AP) — BEDFORD, Mass. (AP) — Anika Therapeutics Inc. (ANIK) on Wednesday reported a loss of $21.9 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Bedford, Massachusetts-based company said it had a loss of $1.50. Losses, adjusted to account for discontinued operations and stock option expense, were 3 cents per share.

The medical technology company posted revenue of $30.6 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported that its loss narrowed to $56.4 million, or $3.83 per share. Revenue was reported as $119.9 million.

Anika shares have risen roughly 4% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $17.09, a fall of 34% in the last 12 months.

