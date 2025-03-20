Amprius: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

FREMONT, Calif. (AP) — FREMONT, Calif. (AP) — Amprius Technologies Inc. (AMPX) on Thursday reported a loss of $11.4 million…

FREMONT, Calif. (AP) — FREMONT, Calif. (AP) — Amprius Technologies Inc. (AMPX) on Thursday reported a loss of $11.4 million in its fourth quarter.

The Fremont, California-based company said it had a loss of 10 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 11 cents per share.

The battery maker posted revenue of $10.6 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported that its loss widened to $44.7 million, or 45 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $24.2 million.

In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, the company’s shares hit $2.31. A year ago, they were trading at $2.91.

