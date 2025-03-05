Amplify Energy: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Amplify Energy Corp. (AMPY) on Wednesday reported a fourth-quarter loss of $7.4 million, after…

HOUSTON (AP) — Amplify Energy Corp. (AMPY) on Wednesday reported a fourth-quarter loss of $7.4 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Houston-based company said it had a loss of 19 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 13 cents per share.

The oil and gas company posted revenue of $69 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $12.9 million, or 28 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $294.7 million.

In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, the company’s shares hit $4.44. A year ago, they were trading at $6.06.

