Ampco-Pittsburgh: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

CARNEGIE, Pa. (AP) — CARNEGIE, Pa. (AP) — Ampco-Pittsburgh Corp. (AP) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $3.1 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

The Carnegie, Pennsylvania-based company said it had net income of 16 cents per share.

The steel maker posted revenue of $100.9 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported net income of $438,000, or 2 cents per share, swinging to a profit in the period. Revenue was reported as $418.3 million.

In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, the company’s shares hit $1.81. A year ago, they were trading at $2.50.

