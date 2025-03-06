America’s Car-Mart: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

ROGERS, Ark. (AP) — ROGERS, Ark. (AP) — America’s Car-Mart Inc. (CRMT) on Thursday reported net income of $3.2 million…

ROGERS, Ark. (AP) — ROGERS, Ark. (AP) — America’s Car-Mart Inc. (CRMT) on Thursday reported net income of $3.2 million in its fiscal third quarter.

The Rogers, Arkansas-based company said it had net income of 37 cents per share.

The auto retailer posted revenue of $325.7 million in the period.

