American Public Education: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

CHARLES TOWN, W.Va. (AP) — CHARLES TOWN, W.Va. (AP) — American Public Education Inc. (APEI) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter net income of $13 million.

On a per-share basis, the Charles Town, West Virginia-based company said it had profit of 63 cents.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 54 cents per share.

The for-profit education company posted revenue of $164.1 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $161.6 million.

For the year, the company reported net income of $16.1 million, or 55 cents per share, swinging to a profit in the period. Revenue was reported as $624.6 million.

American Public Education expects full-year earnings to be $1 to $1.38 per share.

American Public Education shares have decreased 11% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $19.25, a rise of 24% in the last 12 months.

