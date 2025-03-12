American Eagle: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

PITTSBURGH (AP) — PITTSBURGH (AP) — American Eagle Outfitters Inc. (AEO) on Wednesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter earnings of $104.3 million.…

PITTSBURGH (AP) — PITTSBURGH (AP) — American Eagle Outfitters Inc. (AEO) on Wednesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter earnings of $104.3 million.

The Pittsburgh-based company said it had net income of 54 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 50 cents per share.

The teen clothing retailer posted revenue of $1.6 billion in the period, which met Street forecasts.

For the year, the company reported profit of $329.4 million, or $1.68 per share. Revenue was reported as $5.33 billion.

American Eagle shares have decreased 31% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $11.43, a fall of 49% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on AEO at https://www.zacks.com/ap/AEO

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.