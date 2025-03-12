Amarin: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

DUBLIN (AP) — DUBLIN (AP) — Amarin Corp. PLC (AMRN) on Wednesday reported a loss of $48.6 million in its…

Amarin Corp. PLC (AMRN) on Wednesday reported a loss of $48.6 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Dublin-based company said it had a loss of 12 cents.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 6 cents per share.

The biopharmaceutical company posted revenue of $62.3 million in the period, topping Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $35.3 million.

For the year, the company reported that its loss widened to $82.2 million, or 20 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $228.6 million.

The company’s shares closed at 47 cents. A year ago, they were trading at 90 cents.

