Alto Ingredients: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

PEKIN, Ill. (AP) — PEKIN, Ill. (AP) — Alto Ingredients, Inc. (ALTO) on Wednesday reported a loss of $41.7 million in its fourth quarter.

The Pekin, Illinois-based company said it had a loss of 57 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for asset impairment costs and costs related to mergers and acquisitions, came to 24 cents per share.

The ethanol producer posted revenue of $236.3 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported that its loss widened to $59 million, or 82 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $965.3 million.

In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, the company’s shares hit $1.47. A year ago, they were trading at $2.16.

