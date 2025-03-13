Altisource Portfolio: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

GRAND DUCHY OF LUXEMBOURG, Luxembourg (AP) — GRAND DUCHY OF LUXEMBOURG, Luxembourg (AP) — Altisource Portfolio Solutions SA (ASPS) on…

GRAND DUCHY OF LUXEMBOURG, Luxembourg (AP) — GRAND DUCHY OF LUXEMBOURG, Luxembourg (AP) — Altisource Portfolio Solutions SA (ASPS) on Thursday reported a loss of $8.8 million in its fourth quarter.

The Grand Duchy Of Luxembourg, Luxembourg-based company said it had a loss of 31 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs and amortization costs, came to 18 cents per share.

The real estate services firm posted revenue of $41 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $38.5 million.

For the year, the company reported that its loss narrowed to $35.6 million, or $1.25 per share. Revenue was reported as $150.4 million.

The company’s shares closed at 75 cents. A year ago, they were trading at $2.65.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ASPS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ASPS

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.