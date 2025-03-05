Alta Equipment: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

LIVONIA, Mich. (AP) — LIVONIA, Mich. (AP) — Alta Equipment Group Inc. (ALTG) on Wednesday reported a loss of $10.6…

LIVONIA, Mich. (AP) — LIVONIA, Mich. (AP) — Alta Equipment Group Inc. (ALTG) on Wednesday reported a loss of $10.6 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Livonia, Michigan-based company said it had a loss of 34 cents.

The company posted revenue of $498.1 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $62.1 million, or $1.96 per share, swinging to a loss in the period. Revenue was nearly unchanged at $1.88 billion.

Alta Equipment shares have fallen 22% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $5.10, a decline of 53% in the last 12 months.

