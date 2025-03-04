Alpha Teknova: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

HOLLISTER, Calif. (AP) — HOLLISTER, Calif. (AP) — Alpha Teknova Inc. (TKNO) on Tuesday reported a loss of $5.7 million…

HOLLISTER, Calif. (AP) — HOLLISTER, Calif. (AP) — Alpha Teknova Inc. (TKNO) on Tuesday reported a loss of $5.7 million in its fourth quarter.

The Hollister, California-based company said it had a loss of 11 cents per share.

The maker of reagents used by the biopharmaceutical industry posted revenue of $9.3 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $26.7 million, or 57 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $37.7 million.

Alpha Teknova expects full-year revenue in the range of $39 million to $42 million.

