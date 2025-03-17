Almaden Minerals: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Almaden Minerals Ltd. (AAUAF) on Monday reported a loss of…

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Almaden Minerals Ltd. (AAUAF) on Monday reported a loss of $93,000 in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Vancouver, British Columbia-based company said it had a loss of less than 1 cent.

For the year, the company reported that its loss narrowed to $2.1 million, or 1 cent per share.

In the final minutes of trading on Monday, the company’s shares hit 7 cents. A year ago, they were trading at 14 cents.

