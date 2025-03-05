Allient: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

AMHERST, N.Y. (AP) — AMHERST, N.Y. (AP) — Allient Inc. (ALNT) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $3 million. The…

AMHERST, N.Y. (AP) — AMHERST, N.Y. (AP) — Allient Inc. (ALNT) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $3 million.

The Amherst, New York-based company said it had profit of 18 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 31 cents per share.

The motion control product maker posted revenue of $122 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $13.2 million, or 79 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $530 million.

Allient shares have declined 2% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $23.74, a fall of 21% in the last 12 months.

