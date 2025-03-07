Algonquin Power & Utilities: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

OAKVILLE, Ontario (AP) — OAKVILLE, Ontario (AP) — Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (AQN) on Friday reported a fourth-quarter loss…

OAKVILLE, Ontario (AP) — OAKVILLE, Ontario (AP) — Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (AQN) on Friday reported a fourth-quarter loss of $186.4 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Oakville, Ontario-based company said it had a loss of 24 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and to account for discontinued operations, were 6 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 8 cents per share.

The utility operator posted revenue of $584.8 million in the period, which also did not meet Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $625.1 million.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $1.38 billion, or $1.90 per share, swinging to a loss in the period. Revenue was reported as $2.32 billion.

The company’s shares closed at $4.79. A year ago, they were trading at $5.98.

