Alaska Airlines Premium Credit Card Takes Flight This Summer

Alaska Airlines is well-known in travel circles for its generous companion fare that’s included with its credit cards. While the airline operates its own airport lounges, it hasn’t offered a premium credit card for frequent flyers.

However, it has now announced a premium card, issued by Bank of America, launching in the summer of 2025. Full details still aren’t available, but what’s confirmed is sure to make it a must-have for travelers who regularly fly on Alaska Airlines. Here’s all we know so far.

Alaska Airlines Premium Credit Card Features

Elevated Earning Power

The Alaska Airlines premium credit card will offer 3 miles per dollar on foreign purchases, which makes it most likely the first rewards credit card to offer bonus rewards in this broad spending category. Qualifying foreign purchases may be made in U.S. dollars if the transaction is processed outside of the U.S. or be made in foreign currency.

Premium cardholders will also earn 3 miles per dollar on dining, not something available to existing Alaska Airlines credit card holders. Existing cardholders earn 3 miles on Alaska Airlines purchases, 2 miles on a selection of bonus categories and 1 mile on everything else.

Global Companion Award Certificates

Alaska Airlines is expanding its destinations with recently announced nonstop flights from Seattle to Japan and South Korea. While details are scarce about the “Global Companion Award Certificates” benefit, some speculate that the premium card companion fare might be used on any Alaska Airlines flight while lower-level cards may have geographic restrictions. Media reports say that the companion certificate will be valid for any class of service (including first and business class), but Alaska Airlines has not confirmed this detail.

Waived Award Ticket Fees

When booking award flights using Alaska Airlines miles, mileage plan members may incur fees. Alaska Airlines premium card holders will receive waived award-ticket fees.

Alaska Lounge Passes

Alaska Airlines charges an annual fee starting at $595 for a lounge membership and $795 for an Alaska Lounge+ membership. This standard membership includes entry to nine Alaska Airlines lounges, while Lounge+ members have access to nearly 90 partner lounges when flying on Alaska, a oneworld member airline or a global airline partner.

Details of the Alaska Airlines premium card indicate that cardholders won’t receive an annual membership. Instead, they’ll be given a limited number of lounge passes they can use throughout the year.

Wi-Fi Vouchers

Alaska Airlines charges passengers $8 for in-flight Wi-Fi. When you have the Alaska Airlines premium card, you’ll receive a limited number of vouchers to cover the cost.

Accelerated Path to Elite Status

Earning elite status in the Alaska Airlines Mileage Plan loyalty program offers valuable benefits like complimentary upgrades, free checked bags, priority check-in and preferred seating. The card’s webpage doesn’t specify how the new card will help you earn elite status more quickly. However, it may follow other airline credit cards and offer an annual boost or credits based on spending.

Same-Day Confirmed Fee Waived

Travelers can make same-day confirmed flight changes on available Alaska Airlines flights for $50 (or $25 for shuttle flights between select cities).

You can make this change at any time during the check-in window of your flight as long as the new flight departs on the same calendar day as your original flight. When you have the Alaska Airlines premium card, this $50 fee is waived. This is excellent for travelers who need flexibility in their travel plans.

Other Alaska Airlines Credit Cards

If you can’t wait to apply for the Alaska Airlines premium credit card, start earning toward your Alaska Airlines Mileage Plan by getting one of the airline’s other cards. Through Bank of America, you can apply for a consumer or small-business version.

— Alaska Airlines Visa Signature® Credit Card. This personal airline credit card offers a welcome bonus of 70,000 miles and a $99 companion fare when you spend $3,000 in the first 90 days with the card. Additionally, you’ll receive one free checked bag for you and up to six additional guests, priority boarding and in-flight discounts. Plus, you’ll receive a companion fare when you renew the card and spend $6,000 in the prior year. The card charges a $95 annual fee.

— Alaska Airlines Visa® Business Card. Small-business owners can turn their expenses into flights with this business airline credit card. It offers the same $99 companion fare, free checked bag, priority boarding and in-flight discount benefits as the consumer version. While it also offers a welcome bonus of 60,000 miles and a companion fare, you’ll need to spend $4,000 within 90 days to earn it. This card charges an annual fee of $70 for the company and $25 for each card.

The Bottom Line

The Alaska Airlines premium card has a lot to offer travelers who prefer to fly with the airline. We don’t have complete details yet — including a confirmation of the $395 annual fee that multiple media outlets have reported — but the initial announced features will make the card worthwhile for many travelers. Cardholders will receive lounge passes, an accelerated path to elite status and elevated earning power. Plus, its annual companion fare may get an upgrade now that Alaska is expanding flights to different continents.

Alaska Airlines Premium Credit Card Takes Flight This Summer originally appeared on usnews.com