Akoya: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

MARLBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — MARLBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Akoya Biosciences Inc. (AKYA) on Monday reported a loss of $8.2 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Marlborough, Massachusetts-based company said it had a loss of 17 cents.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 15 cents per share.

The tissue analysis provider posted revenue of $21.3 million in the period, also falling short of Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $21.6 million.

For the year, the company reported that its loss narrowed to $55.4 million, or $1.12 per share. Revenue was reported as $81.7 million.

In the final minutes of trading on Monday, the company’s shares hit $1.56. A year ago, they were trading at $4.91.

