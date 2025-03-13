Akebia Therapeutics: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (AKBA) on Thursday reported a fourth-quarter loss of $22.8…

Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (AKBA) on Thursday reported a fourth-quarter loss of $22.8 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

The Cambridge, Massachusetts-based company said it had a loss of 10 cents per share.

The kidney disease treatment developer posted revenue of $46.5 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported that its loss widened to $69.4 million, or 33 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $160.2 million.

The company’s shares closed at $1.93. A year ago, they were trading at $1.42.

