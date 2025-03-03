Air Transport Services: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

WILMINGTON, Ohio (AP) — WILMINGTON, Ohio (AP) — Air Transport Services Group Inc. (ATSG) on Monday reported fourth-quarter net income…

WILMINGTON, Ohio (AP) — WILMINGTON, Ohio (AP) — Air Transport Services Group Inc. (ATSG) on Monday reported fourth-quarter net income of $14.7 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Wilmington, Ohio-based company said it had profit of 21 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 40 cents per share.

The air cargo company posted revenue of $516.8 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $27.4 million, or 40 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $1.96 billion.

Air Transport Services shares have risen 1.5% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $22.32, an increase of 84% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ATSG at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ATSG

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.