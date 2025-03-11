Agenus: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

LEXINGTON, Mass. (AP) — LEXINGTON, Mass. (AP) — Agenus Inc. (AGEN) on Tuesday reported a loss of $46.8 million in…

LEXINGTON, Mass. (AP) — LEXINGTON, Mass. (AP) — Agenus Inc. (AGEN) on Tuesday reported a loss of $46.8 million in its fourth quarter.

The Lexington, Massachusetts-based company said it had a loss of $2.04 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of $2.36 per share.

The biotechnology company posted revenue of $26.8 million in the period, missing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $33.6 million.

For the year, the company reported that its loss narrowed to $232.3 million, or $10.59 per share. Revenue was reported as $103.5 million.

The company’s shares closed at $2.15. A year ago, they were trading at $13.40.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on AGEN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/AGEN

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.