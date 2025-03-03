AG Mortgage Investment Trust: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc. (MITT) on Monday reported profit of $14.3…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc. (MITT) on Monday reported profit of $14.3 million in its fourth quarter.

The New York-based company said it had profit of 30 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 18 cents per share.

The real estate investment trust posted revenue of $105.7 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $17.4 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $55.7 million, or $1.23 per share. Revenue was reported as $65.9 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MITT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MITT

