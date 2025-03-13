Afya: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

NOVA LIMA, Brazil (AP) — NOVA LIMA, Brazil (AP) — Afya Ltd. (AFYA) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $26.4…

NOVA LIMA, Brazil (AP) — NOVA LIMA, Brazil (AP) — Afya Ltd. (AFYA) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $26.4 million.

On a per-share basis, the Nova Lima, Brazil-based company said it had net income of 28 cents. Earnings, adjusted for amortization costs and non-recurring costs, came to 36 cents per share.

The medical education company posted revenue of $145.3 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $117.1 million, or $1.29 per share. Revenue was reported as $612.8 million.

Afya shares have increased 2% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $16.22, a fall of 22% in the last 12 months.

