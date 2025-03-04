Advantage Energy: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Advantage Energy Ltd. (AAVVF) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $12.2 million.…

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Advantage Energy Ltd. (AAVVF) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $12.2 million.

The Calgary, Alberta-based company said it had profit of 7 cents per share.

The oil and gas company posted revenue of $116.8 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $15.9 million, or 10 cents per share. Revenue was nearly unchanged at $396.5 million.

Advantage Energy shares have fallen 3% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $6.64, a drop of 13% in the last 12 months.

