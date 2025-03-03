Adma Biologics: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

RAMSEY, N.J. (AP) — RAMSEY, N.J. (AP) — Adma Biologics Inc. (ADMA) on Monday reported fourth-quarter net income of $111.9…

RAMSEY, N.J. (AP) — RAMSEY, N.J. (AP) — Adma Biologics Inc. (ADMA) on Monday reported fourth-quarter net income of $111.9 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

The Ramsey, New Jersey-based company said it had profit of 46 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to 14 cents per share.

The infectious disease drug developer posted revenue of $117.5 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported net income of $197.7 million, or 81 cents per share, swinging to a profit in the period. Revenue was reported as $426.5 million.

Adma Biologics shares have dropped nearly 8% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $15.83, nearly tripling in the last 12 months.

