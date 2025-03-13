Adecoagro: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

LUXEMBOURG (AP) — LUXEMBOURG (AP) — Adecoagro SA (AGRO) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter net income of $16.2 million.
On a per-share basis, the Luxembourg-based company said it had profit of 16 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 46 cents per share.
The producer of agricultural products and renewable energy posted revenue of $374.2 million in the period.
For the year, the company reported profit of $92.1 million, or 90 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $1.52 billion.
Adecoagro shares have climbed 14% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $10.72, an increase of 3% in the last 12 months.
